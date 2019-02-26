ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From dim sum to craft beer, here are 4 food and drink events to check out in Chicago this week

Photo: Bitter Pops/Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From a rooftop whiskey tasting to dim sum paired with craft beers, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

Double Agent Tuesdays





Head over to SafeHouse with a fellow spy. You and a friend can take advantage of half off drink specials on draft beer, house wine and other cocktails.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 12 a.m.
Where: SafeHouse, 60 E. Ontario St., Chicago, IL 60611
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brewery Bhavana Dim Sum Takeover at The Publican





If you're a fan of dim sum, this event is for you. Bhavana Brewey's James Beard-nominated team joins forces with the Publican, bringing you craft beers paired with options like edamame and ginger dumplings, scallion pancakes and more. (Check out the menu.)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.
Where: 837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 29 Percent Off Craft-Beer Tasting at Bitter Pops





Craft beer lovers unite! For a limited time, Bitter Pops is offering a deal up to 36 percent off local brew tastings for a group of four. So, bring friends or coworkers to this shindig and enjoy two flights, each with four, five-ounce draft beers.

Where: Bitter Pops, 3345 N. Lincoln Ave., North Side
Price: $20 (29 percent discount)-Craft Beer Tasting for Two; $40 (29 percent discount) - Craft Beer Tasting for Four
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
