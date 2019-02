From dim sum to craft beer, here are 4 food and drink events to check out in Chicago this week

Double Agent Tuesdays

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From a rooftop whiskey tasting to dim sum paired with craft beers, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Head over to SafeHouse with a fellow spy. You and a friend can take advantage of half off drink specials on draft beer, house wine and other cocktails.Tuesday, Feb. 26, 12 a.m.SafeHouse, 60 E. Ontario St., Chicago, IL 60611FreeIf you're a fan of dim sum, this event is for you. Bhavana Brewey's James Beard-nominated team joins forces with the Publican, bringing you craft beers paired with options like edamame and ginger dumplings, scallion pancakes and more. (Check out the menu .)Tuesday, Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607Craft beer lovers unite! For a limited time, Bitter Pops is offering a deal up to 36 percent off local brew tastings for a group of four. So, bring friends or coworkers to this shindig and enjoy two flights, each with four, five-ounce draft beers.Bitter Pops, 3345 N. Lincoln Ave., North Side$20 (29 percent discount)-Craft Beer Tasting for Two; $40 (29 percent discount) - Craft Beer Tasting for Four