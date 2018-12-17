From grunge to soul: 4 top music events worth seeking out in Chicago this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Grungefest: Tributes to Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden & STP
Buckle your seat belt for Grungefest coming this Wednesday to the House of Blues, and experience the Seattle sound of the early 90s. Four tribute bands will play songs from the some of the biggest music acts during this period--Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Farewell to February
Alternative band, Farewell to February, is back this Friday to perform at Cubby Bear. Special guests Myllhouse and The Root Cause will be part of the show.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: The Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St.
Price: Complimentary Tickets (Limited availability)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Saved by the 90s
This Saturday, break out the oversized sweatshirts, baggy pants and scrunchies.
Coming to the House of Blues, the "Saved by the 90s" show, which originated in New York, will transports you right back to the Clinton Era. So, get ready to move to your favorite tracks from the Backstreet Boys, Nirvana and C+C Music Factory.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.
Price: $0 - Complimentary (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Slo' Mo: Slow Jams for Queer Fam
If you're a lover of soul, come out to Slo Mo at the Whistler. At this award-winning party featuring Audio Jack, you'll get to hear soul favorites from Anita Baker, Frank Ocean, Sade, Prince and more.
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m.
Where: 2421 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets