From grunge to soul: 4 top music events worth seeking out in Chicago this week | Hoodline

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From a grunge rock fest to a 90s music show to Slo 'Mo Thursdays, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Buckle your seat belt for Grungefest coming this Wednesday to the House of Blues, and experience the Seattle sound of the early 90s. Four tribute bands will play songs from the some of the biggest music acts during this period--Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam.Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.$10 (General Admission)Alternative band, Farewell to February, is back this Friday to perform at Cubby Bear. Special guests Myllhouse and The Root Cause will be part of the show.Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.The Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St.Complimentary Tickets (Limited availability)This Saturday, break out the oversized sweatshirts, baggy pants and scrunchies.Coming to the House of Blues, the "Saved by the 90s" show, which originated in New York, will transports you right back to the Clinton Era. So, get ready to move to your favorite tracks from the Backstreet Boys, Nirvana and C+C Music Factory.Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.$0 - Complimentary (General Admission)If you're a lover of soul, come out to Slo Mo at the Whistler. At this award-winning party featuring Audio Jack, you'll get to hear soul favorites from Anita Baker, Frank Ocean, Sade, Prince and more.Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m.2421 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647Free