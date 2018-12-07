From hip-hop to soul, here are 3 dance parties worth a night out in Chicago this weekend

Slumba Party at The Promontory

Looking for the top hip-hop dance parties to check out this weekend? From a retro pajama party with chicken and waffles to a hip-hop versus afrobeat throwdown, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---Gather your besties for a throwback pajama party tonight at The Promontory. Hosted by the Homies, the party will feature LMS, DJ D9-3, DJ RAINN and EVRYBDYHATEMELO and serve up late-night chicken and waffles while supplies last. Plus, there's still time to RSVP for free entry.Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 6 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W$0-$20Another last-minute option tonight: Head to Elevate, on the fourth floor of the House of Blues, to celebrate your December birthday, girls' night out, a bachelorette party or simply the holidays -- for free. DJ Legacy will spin hip-hop, house, R&B, reggae and soul music for the 21 and older crowd.Friday, Dec 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 a.m.Foundation Room Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.FreeCalling all hip-hop and afrobeat lovers. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. this Saturday, all you're expected to do at The Promontory is dance. DJs K.O, Matrix and Commando are set to provide an eclectic mix to keep you moving.Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WFree for women before 11 p.m.; $10 general admission