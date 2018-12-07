From hip-hop to soul, here are 3 dance parties worth a night out in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Slumba Party at The Promontory
Gather your besties for a throwback pajama party tonight at The Promontory. Hosted by the Homies, the party will feature LMS, DJ D9-3, DJ RAINN and EVRYBDYHATEMELO and serve up late-night chicken and waffles while supplies last. Plus, there's still time to RSVP for free entry.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Price: $0-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Elevate at The Foundation Room
Another last-minute option tonight: Head to Elevate, on the fourth floor of the House of Blues, to celebrate your December birthday, girls' night out, a bachelorette party or simply the holidays -- for free. DJ Legacy will spin hip-hop, house, R&B, reggae and soul music for the 21 and older crowd.
When: Friday, Dec 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Foundation Room Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
World On Beat: The Afrobeat x Hip-Hop Clash at The Promontory
Calling all hip-hop and afrobeat lovers. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. this Saturday, all you're expected to do at The Promontory is dance. DJs K.O, Matrix and Commando are set to provide an eclectic mix to keep you moving.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Price: Free for women before 11 p.m.; $10 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets