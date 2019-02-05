From house cardio to a Hawks game: Chicago's top 4 fitness and sporting events

From a cardio workout with house music to a Hawks game for a good cause, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
House Music Cardio Workout Class
Prepare to sweat this Thursday at this cardio fitness class led by Renita Fitness instructors. This one-hour workout combines cardio, aerobics, house music and more. Open to all fitness levels; bring towel, water and a mat.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 7-8 p.m.
Where: St Columbanus Athletic Center, 7140 S. Calumet Ave.
Price: $10 (I want to get fit); $16 (Me & My Workout Partner); More ticket options available.
CDS Foundation Fundraiser Hockey Game, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings
Catch the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings this Sunday at United Center. One ticket includes a $20 donation to the Chicago Dental Society Foundation. Be sure to keep your eye on hot scorers like Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-5 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $121
Chicago Bulls Basketball
Get a front seat to all the live action as the Chicago Bulls square off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Enjoy burgers, pizza and local pours during the game.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $23.52-$65.52
Chicago Steam - Up to 50% Off ABA Basketball Game
Score discounted tickets to an ABA Basketball game. This Thursday, Libertyville takes on South Suburban College. Founded in 1999, the "people's league" includes former athletes and aspiring stars showing off fancy footwork on the court, reports NYTimes.com.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College, 1301 E. 47th St., Kenwood
Price: $5 (50 percent discount off regular price)
