From house cardio to a Hawks game: Chicago's top 4 fitness and sporting events

Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Looking to get fit?

From a cardio workout with house music to a Hawks game for a good cause, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
House Music Cardio Workout Class





Prepare to sweat this Thursday at this cardio fitness class led by Renita Fitness instructors. This one-hour workout combines cardio, aerobics, house music and more. Open to all fitness levels; bring towel, water and a mat.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 7-8 p.m.
Where: St Columbanus Athletic Center, 7140 S. Calumet Ave.
Price: $10 (I want to get fit); $16 (Me & My Workout Partner); More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CDS Foundation Fundraiser Hockey Game, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings




Catch the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings this Sunday at United Center. One ticket includes a $20 donation to the Chicago Dental Society Foundation. Be sure to keep your eye on hot scorers like Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-5 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $121

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Bulls Basketball





Get a front seat to all the live action as the Chicago Bulls square off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Enjoy burgers, pizza and local pours during the game.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $23.52-$65.52

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Steam - Up to 50% Off ABA Basketball Game





Score discounted tickets to an ABA Basketball game. This Thursday, Libertyville takes on South Suburban College. Founded in 1999, the "people's league" includes former athletes and aspiring stars showing off fancy footwork on the court, reports NYTimes.com.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College, 1301 E. 47th St., Kenwood
Price: $5 (50 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal
