From live jazz to Spanish rock: 3 music events to liven up your week in Chicago

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week's lineup offers several great reasons to beat the winter blues and get out of the house.From live jazz to Spanish rock, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.This Thursday, Winter's Jazz Club is slinging seats for more than half off to see The Marlene Rosenberg Trio live on stage. The club features everything from straight-ahead jazz to swing, big band, New Orleans-style as drinks are poured.Grab your tickets fast before they sell out.Thursday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court$7.50Catch Corey Smith this Thursday at Joe's bar. In the last seven years, this Georgia singer songwriter's concerts have sold over a million tickets, and a Rolling Stone feature explored his chronicle of road life in recent songs, "Halfway Home" and "Empty Rooms."Friday, Feb. 1, 8:45 p.m.Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.$10 (Standing Room Only)You don't have be bilingual to get your Latin groove on this Friday at "Rock En Tu Idioma, Vol. 2". This concert aims to promote the diversity of Latin American rock and features two local acts, Sin Anestesia and Insignia HDS. Open to music fans 17 and over.Friday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.$10