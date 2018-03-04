OSCARS

From regular produce to Hollywood stars

EMBED </>More Videos

We had a chance to sit down with the peach from "Call Me By Your Name" and the grapefruit from "Girls Trip" for an exclusive interview. (KABC)

If you've the seen four-time Oscar nominated film Call Me By Your Name and the hilarious summer movie Girls Trip, you know that the real stars of the movies were two fruits: a peach and a grapefruit.

We had a chance to sit down with the peach from Call Me By Your Name and the grapefruit from Girls Trip for an "exclusive" to talk about their roles in the movies, and what's next for the produce.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsmoviesaward showsacademy awards
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
'Shape of Water' actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago bar
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Show More
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
More News