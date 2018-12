Where can you find a Singing Santa, snow-covered dance floor and three-floor bar open until 4 a.m. nightly? Answer: Frosty's.You can even go for a trolley ride around Chicago and return to the Christmas-themed pop up.Owner Beth Bortz said the glowing space, filled with giant candy canes and nutcrackers, has been a hot ticket so far-- she added some days have already sold out.General admission starts at $15; Frosty's will be open through January 6.