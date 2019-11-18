disney

Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist Erin Ramos talks making movie magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Disney's "Frozen 2" is coming to theaters this month! Amidst the growing anticipation for the "Frozen" sequel, effects artist Erin Ramos opened up about her role in the film.

She didn't work on the original movie, but was brought in for the creation of imagery on which this film's concept hinges - water.

New 'Frozen 2' trailer debuts during 'Good Morning America'

With Elsa being the "ice queen," water is a major theme and used in a variety of visually fascinating ways throughout.

Ramos talks about how she brings water to life, and about her career path that led to working on other movies, like "Moana," in which she contributed to the magic of Disney.

Watch the video posted above to see more on the creation of "Frozen 2," which debuts on Nov. 22.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
