Fun comedy events in Chicago this week

Photo: Laugh Out Loud Chicago/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a satirical Jane Bond to an improv show on modern love.
'Jane Bond: Funny But Deadly'





An all-female cast will perform a satirical take on the classic James Bond films. Pussy Galore becomes Empathy Jones in this show that features a villain and a signature cocktail.

When: Friday, Jan. 4, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Two Chicks' Variety Hour'





Stop by and watch the Two Chicks host their own variety show. The improv show, which they refer to as "twoprov," will also feature a surprise lineup.

When: Friday, Jan. 4, 11 p.m.
Where: The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Love Me Tinder'





Laugh about the current dating scene in this show put on by improv artists. The comedians will make jokes about modern romance, including dating apps and more.

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
