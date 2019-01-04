Fun comedy events in Chicago this week

'Jane Bond: Funny But Deadly'

'Two Chicks' Variety Hour'

'Love Me Tinder'

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a satirical Jane Bond to an improv show on modern love.---An all-female cast will perform a satirical take on the classic James Bond films. Pussy Galore becomes Empathy Jones in this show that features a villain and a signature cocktail.Friday, Jan. 4, 9:30 p.m.Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.$10Stop by and watch the Two Chicks host their own variety show. The improv show, which they refer to as "twoprov," will also feature a surprise lineup.Friday, Jan. 4, 11 p.m.The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.$5Laugh about the current dating scene in this show put on by improv artists. The comedians will make jokes about modern romance, including dating apps and more.Saturday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.$10