ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun food and drink events in Chicago this week

Cafe Brauer. | Photo: Matt H./Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From breakfast with Santa to a holiday cocktail lesson, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Breakfast with Santa





Come hang out with Santa with the whole family. A breakfast will be served and kids in attendance will be able to decorate their own cookies.

When: Sunday, December 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton Drive.
Price: $20-45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jinglefest





This family-friendly event will include food from over 30 local vendors, a complimentary photo session with the big man in red himself, a balloon twister and special docents from on-hand vendors to ring in the Christmas and holiday spirit.

When: Saturday, December 15, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: 131 N. Clinton St., Chicago, IL 60661
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mixology with St. Nick





Entry to this event includes five holiday cocktail tastings, a variety of appetizers and an alcoholic home recipe book. The jolly mixologist will be dressed in his Santa best and will teach you how to best make the festive concoctions. Some of the proceeds will benefit The Greater Chicago Food Depository.

When: Saturday, December 15, 1-3 p.m.
Where: 108 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60602
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
