Fun government and politics events in Chicago this week

Looking to get involved in politics and government?

From a sit-down with state representatives to a discussion on presidential powers during a national emergency, here's a rundown of local events coming up in Chicago this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.
---

Kennedy-King College - Mayoral Candidates Forum





First, Kennedy-King College is hosting the "Mayoral Candidates Forum" on Tuesday. The free event is a chance for residents to watch a debate between candidates running for mayor. Expect to hear candidates' opinions on how to stem gun violence, invest in neighborhood communities located south and west of Chicago and other issues.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Kennedy-King College, 740 W. 63rd St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

WE CHILL Legislative Coffee Date: Representatives Sara Feigenholtz & Ann Williams





Next, WE WILL, a non-profit organization, is holding a a sit-down with state representatives Sara Feigenholtz and Ann Williams on Friday at Julius Meinl. Feigenholtz, a democrat, has served the 12th District for the last 24 years, while Williams, also a Democrat, has represented the 11th District since 2011.

WE WILL is a bipartisan, grassroots organization lobbying for women's and children's rights in Illinois, and its mission is to empower women in the legislative process, according to the promoter of the event.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Julius Meinl, 3601 N. Southport Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

#Trending: The Politics of National Emergencies





Lastly, the #Trending speaker series hosted by the Institute of Politics, is holding a discussion on Friday on "The Politics of National Emergencies" for students only. Dr. Will Howell, a professor in American Politics at the University of Chicago will first discuss the presidency and the separation-of-powers issues and then will participate in a Q&A with the audience. Lunch will also be provided.

Dr. Howell will include current events such as President Trump considering declaring a national emergency to help get funding for his border wall.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
