Fun government and politics events in Chicago this week

Looking to get involved in politics and government?From a panel discussion on the first two years of the Trump presidency with journalists who cover the White Houseon to a conference on the Freedom of Information Act, here's a rundown of local events coming up in Chicago this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.---First, the University of Chicago Institute of Politics is holding a panel discussion to examine the first two years of the Trump presidency on Tuesday at Ida Noyes Hall.Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5:30-6:45 p.m.Ida Noyes Hall, Cloister Club, 1212 E. 59th St.FreeNext hear U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) discuss various national and Illinois political issues with University of Chicago Institute of Politics Director David Axelrod at the International House. Duckworth, who is an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, represented Illinois' Eighth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms before being elected to the Senate in 2016.Thursday, Feb. 21, 12:10-1:15 p.m.International House, 1414 E. 59th St.FreeLastly, the Student Chapter of the Federalist Society at the University of Chicago Law School is hosting the second annual Midwest Regional Conference. The event, which is open to law students and lawyers, will look at issues pertaining to the future of Supreme Court litigation. Judge Greg Katsas , of the U.S. Court of Appeals - DC Circuit will deliver the keynote address.Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.University of Chicago Law School, 1111 E. 60th St.$20 (Students - I.D. required); $125 (lawyers)