Fun music events in Chicago this week

From a silent party to a blacklight dance night, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Silent Party Chicago
Plug into this Silent Party with a pair of headphones. Hear your favorite tunes from some of the best DJs around. If you don't like what you hear, simply skip to the next station to hear another song and genre of music.
When: Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Blacklight Blackout
Head to Exit for a late-night dance party with blacklights and booze. Chicago's DJs will get the party started on the second floor including My Boy Elroy and Patrixia. Take advantage of the free UV body painting, glow sticks and more.
When: Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.
Where: Exit, 1315 W. North Ave.
Price: Free-$10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Yes We Cann with Terrapin Flyer
The Yes We Cann show will feature Terrapin Flyer, a Chicago-based Grateful Dead band. The band often tours with former members of the Grateful Dead. Guests must be 21 or older.
When: Saturday, April 20, 9-11:59 p.m.
Where: Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Djembe! The Show
Head to the Apollo Theater on Thursday night and drum to the beat of the music at this interactive theatrical show. With a drum on every seat, you'll be asked to play along to classic pop and rock songs.
When: Thursday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Apollo Theater--Mainstage, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Boozin' Through The 90s Bar Crawl
Join Bar Crawl Live and party like it's 1999! The 90s themed bar crawl will start at 2 p.m. Tickets include an LED bracelet, a color-changing cup, drinks specials and more.
When: Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: 601 N. Wells St.
Price: $19.99-$29.99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Alice in Chains, Nirvana and More
Head to HVAC Pub on Friday night to hear a variety of tribute bands recreate live shows from some of your favorite groups. Expect to hear songs from Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Foo Fighters and Jane's Addiction.
When: Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.
Where: HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
