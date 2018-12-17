Fun theater events in Chicago this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Ebony Scrooge
Forget about Ebenezer. In this updated production of the Charles Dickens's tale, there's a new scrooge in town. She's a successful restaurateur named Ebony who behaves badly toward her family and ends up being visited by ghosts of the past, present and future who provide lessons in the joy of giving.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.
Where: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Drive
Price: $10-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rightlynd
If you're into politics, this local production takes on hot button issues like voter suppression, gentrification and political corruption. From local playwright Ike Holter, Rightlynd centers on a political newbie who promises to fight gentrification in a Chicago neighborhood while dealing with the reality of a corrupt political machine.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $15.50 (Silver Seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Late Nite Catechism
If you remember Latin Mass and meatless Fridays, you might get a kick out of Late Night Catechism. Coming to the Royal George Theatre this Saturday, this interactive and long-running show turns the theater into a Sunday school class with "students" in the audience getting rosary beads and other prizes for correct answers.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.
Where: Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.
Price: $16 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets