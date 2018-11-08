ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome daughter via surrogate

Miami Hear player Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union acknowledge the cheers from the crowd during the Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

CNN
CHICAGO --
Gabrielle Union is a new mom.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and husband Dwyane Wade are parents to a baby girl.

The child, whose name was not disclosed, was born November 7 via surrogate, the actress said.

The "Being Mary Jane" star wrote she and Wade "are sleepless and delirious but so excited."

"11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," she wrote. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Union and Wade have been married since 2014. This is their first child together.

Wade has three children from previous relationships.

Union opened up about her struggles with infertility in her book, "We're Going to Need More Wine," revealing she's had multiple miscarriages.

She and Wade are raising three children together, two of Wade's and his nephew.

"I never wanted kids," Union told People last year. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsportscelebrity babiescelebrity births
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
Travel watch: Chicago to Mexico City, and back again
Beyond happy hour: The best food and drink events in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Butte County fire destroys at least 18,000 acres
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
6 natural signs that we could be in for a harsh winter
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
Show More
Baez, Abreu earn Silver Slugger Awards
Local veteran shares life lessons after surviving D-Day, invasion of Okinawa
Annette Nance-Holt reflects on journey to be CFD's second-highest post
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
More News