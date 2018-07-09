ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gal Gadot as 'Wonder Woman' has super children's hospital visit

EMBED </>More Videos

Gal Gadot was a real life hero after she recently showed up at Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, in character as Wonder Woman. (WLS)

CNN
Gal Gadot was a real life hero after she recently showed up at Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, in character as Wonder Woman.

The actress was in town filming the highly anticipated sequel to her hit 2017 film "Wonder Woman."

Social media postings show Gadot, in costume, meeting with staff and cuddling a young patient.

"We are so honored that #WonderWoman stopped by to visit the kids and caregivers at #InovaChildrensHospital!," a tweet from the hospital read. "Thank you @GalGadot. #ForTheKids."

Celebrities dropping in on sick children has made for a few viral moments over the past years, including in 2015 when "Captain America" actor Chris Evans and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt joined forces for a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.

Gadot is the mother of two young daughters, the youngest of which she was pregnant with while filming "Wonder Woman."

She said during an interview last year that giving birth made her feel like Wonder Woman.

"When you deliver, you feel like you're a god. Like, 'Oh my God, I made this!'" she said. "The best thing is to become a mother and to give life."

"Wonder Woman 1984" is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthospitalwonder womancelebrityVirginia
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Heartbreak Hotel' on stage in Chicago through Sept. 30
Woodstock dad makes movie to honor 10-year-old son who died of brain cancer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News