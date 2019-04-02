entertainment

Game of Thrones pop-up opens on Michigan Ave

"Winter is here," at least inside the Michigan Avenue AT&T store, as a Game of Thrones pop-up fills the downtown venue.

By Jesse Kirsch
The exhibits include real show props and costumes--there's even an Iron Throne for you to sit on (but don't get any power-grabbing ideas!). As an added bonus, you can check out "reality-altering VR and AR experiences," according to the AT&T press release.

The special displays will be open through the end of May.
