Garth Brooks is bringing his world tour to Indiana. The country music star will headline a concert at the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 20.Wednesday on Good Morning America, Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, shared their excitement over the show. It will be the first-ever music concert at Notre Dame's football stadium."Well, they opened up the house that Rockne built, for concerts. We're lucky enough to be the inaugural concert there. We're going to try to rock the house that Rockne built," Brooks said.The couple was in Indiana Wednesday, helping to build homes for Habitat for Humanity.Tickets for the Notre Dame concert go on sale Sept. 14.