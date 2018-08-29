ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Garth Brooks to play Notre Dame Stadium: 'We're going to try to rock the house that Rockne built'

EMBED </>More Videos

Garth Brooks is bringing his world tour to South Bend, Ind. The country music star will headline a concert at the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 20.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) --
Garth Brooks is bringing his world tour to Indiana. The country music star will headline a concert at the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 20.

Wednesday on Good Morning America, Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, shared their excitement over the show. It will be the first-ever music concert at Notre Dame's football stadium.

"Well, they opened up the house that Rockne built, for concerts. We're lucky enough to be the inaugural concert there. We're going to try to rock the house that Rockne built," Brooks said.

The couple was in Indiana Wednesday, helping to build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Tickets for the Notre Dame concert go on sale Sept. 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicNotre Dame Fighting Irishgarth brookshabitat for humanityconcertIndianaSouth Bend
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for this week
'The View' co-host team: Fox News' Abby Huntsman to join
John Goodman guessing Roseanne will be killed off
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
Teen found alive in basement 1 year after seeing his dad killed
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Show More
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy who said fighting isn't 'the Jedi way'
2 Amtrak trains stuck in Wisconsin for hours due to floodwater
Several CPS employee background checks not complete days ahead of school start
More News