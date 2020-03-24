garth brooks

'Inside Studio G': Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood's emotional home concert crashes Facebook Live

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed in a Facebook Live concert Monday night that drew so many fans it crashed the site multiple times. (@TDWiederhoeft/Twitter)

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed in a Facebook Live concert Monday night that drew so many fans it crashed the site multiple times.

The country couple drew 3.4 million viewers to the concert they called "Inside Studio G," which fans were forced to reload when it was overwhelmed several times by the high traffic.

As Yearwood sang "Amazing Grace," Brooks tearfully told the audience "We're all in this together," in reference to social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, adding "I need this worse than anybody."

"You get to play your guitar walking around your home because got nothing to do," Brooks said.

After taking requests from fans, the two performed a cover of "Shallow," the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga duet from 2018 film "A Star Is Born."

They also covered the Leonard Cohen classic, "Hallelujah" and "Golden Rings," a song performed by another country couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

At one point Yearwood borrowed her husband's guitar and took a shot at it herself.

"I want to play. Do not panic," she said, adding it was about having fun, not "being perfect."

Brooks took to Instagram to plug the concert Monday night.

"Inside Studio G by Request!! love, g #GarthRequestLive I know I said I was going to take this down, but some people said in comments that they got kicked off because of capacity. So, we are leaving it up through the west coast airing until 8pm PT. love you all, g & T."

The concert lasted an hour and was broadcast on Brooks' Sirius XM satellite radio channel as well.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertgarth brookssocial mediau.s. & worldfacebook live
GARTH BROOKS
Garth Brooks taking requests for tonight's livestream concert
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
Garth Brooks dive bar tour kicks off at Joe's on Weed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker pushes for more PPE during COVID-19 pandemic; IL coronavirus cases at 1,285
What to know about Illinois' 1,285 COVID-19 cases
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
PHOTOS: Chicago suburbs empty during shelter-in-place order
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
Lupus patients face severe medication shortage after Trump touts drug for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Show More
City rents vacant hotel rooms for coronavirus patients, vulnerable people during pandemic
Man charged with coughing in Chicago cops' faces and saying he had coronavirus
4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Avondale crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Tuesday
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News