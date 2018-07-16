George Clinton, music pioneer and Funk Master, revolutionized music

Award-winning music pioneer George Clinton brought funk to the world as Star Child, Mr. Wiggles and Dr. Funkenstein. After more than 40 years the sound he helped to revolutionize is still heard in today's music.
As the leader of both Parliament and Psychedelic, Clinton churned out iconic hits such as "Flash Light," "Give Up the Funk" and "One Nation Under a Groove."
Clinton visited WCL to chat about his performance at the Taste of Chicago on Sunday and about his continued influence on today's music scene.
For more on George Clinton, visit: https://georgeclinton.com/
