Georgia Engel, 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' actress, dies at 70

Actress Georgia Engel, center, answers a question alongside dancer Arthur Duncan, left, and actor Gavin MacLeod during a panel discussion in Beverly Hills July 31, 2018. ((Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP))

LOS ANGELES -- A friend of Georgia Engel, the actress who was part of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," says she has died at age 70.

John Quilty, who was also her executor, said Engel died Friday in Princeton, New Jersey. The cause of death wasn't known because she was a Christian Scientist and didn't see doctors, Quilty said Monday.

Engel was best known for her role as charmingly innocent, small-voiced Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Engel also had recurring roles on "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Hot in Cleveland." She received two Emmy nominations for Moore's show and three for "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Last year, she appeared on an episode of the Netflix series "One Day at a Time."

She also appeared on stage in plays including Broadway's "The Drowsy Chaperone."
