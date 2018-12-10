ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Get in the groove: here's 4 best music events in Chicago this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From jazz music with a magic show to a world famous guitarist, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Music & Magic





This Monday and Tuesday night, enjoy live jazz with a side of magic at the Chicago Magic Lounge. Kick back and sip on a cocktail or two during the show, which brings the magic tricks right to your table.

When: Monday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter's Jazz Club




This Tuesday, grab a drink and listen to the Richard Johnson Trio at Winter's Jazz Club. The group will perform songs from Herbie Hancock's early days, inspired by the time Johnson spent touring with with Hancock, according to the jazz club's website. Johnson is a former U.S. Music Ambassador and has performed in 15 countries.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court
Price: $6 - $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holiday Brass and Choral Concert





This Friday, get into the spirit of the season at a St. Michael's holiday concert in Old Town. With an ensemble of local vocalists and musicians, this popular concert features music from the Baroque period, including Christmas carols and solemn chants.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: St. Michael in Old Town, 1633 N. Cleveland Ave.
Price: $19.50 - $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Estas Tonne: The Breath of Sound World Tour





Come and hear classical guitarist Estas Tonne whose "Song of the Golden Dragon" recently passed the mark of more than 40 million views on YouTube. Coming to the Patio Theater, Tonne's "Breath of Sound World Tour" showcases this street musician's repertoire of songs--influenced by Flamenco, Gypsy and Latin--for the first time in the U.S.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634
Price: $55-$75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
