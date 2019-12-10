Arts & Entertainment

Get in the holiday spirit with Irving Berlin's 'White Christmas' at the Cadillac

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Based on the classic 1950s movie, the on-stage musical version of "White Christmas" will be in Chicago this week.

"White Christmas" will be at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from Tuesday to Sunday.

David Ives and Paul Blake wrote the script, and Irving Berlin created the music and lyrics.

Conrad John Schuck and Lorna Luft are both part of the performance and said the story is basically the same as the 1954 movie, with a few changes among the characters. Luft is the daughter of Judy Garland and half-sister of Liza Minnelli.
