Get involved: top 3 politics and government events for students in Chicago this week

Photo: Brandon Mowinkel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get involved in politics and government?

From a seminar on the U.S. Supreme Court to conversations with Chicago's mayoral candidates, here's a rundown of local events coming up in Chicago this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Fellow Lisa Madigan "The Supreme Court" (Special Guest: Carolyn Shapiro)





Calling on students passionate about public service. Head over to the Institute for Politics and join Pritzker Fellow Lisa Madigan. She'll lead a discussion on arguing cases like Illinois v. Caballes before the U.S. Supreme Court as well as the new makeup of the Court. RSVP required; capacity limited to 45 attendees.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 12:30-1:45 p.m.
Where: Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Fellow Claire McCaskill "Big Tents for Big Races: The New Democratic Coalition" (Guest: Sen. Sherrod Brown)





If politics is your thing, join outgoing Missouri Senator Claire McCaskell and red-state Democrat. As part of McCaskill's series "Having the Blues in a Red Place," she will discuss what's next for candidates who lost key conservative states during the midterms. RSVP required; this seminar is for students only.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Where: Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

ChiElect: Candidate Amara Enyia (Students Only, On the Record)





Show some love for the political process and attend ChiElect's Thursday student discussion. You'll meet mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, a community organizer and current director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce and get the chance to ask her vision for the city and motivation for entering the race. RSVP required; limited to 45 students.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
