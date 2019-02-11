Get involved: top 3 politics and government events for students in Chicago this week

Fellow Lisa Madigan "The Supreme Court" (Special Guest: Carolyn Shapiro)

Looking to get involved in politics and government?From a seminar on the U.S. Supreme Court to conversations with Chicago's mayoral candidates, here's a rundown of local events coming up in Chicago this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.---Calling on students passionate about public service. Head over to the Institute for Politics and join Pritzker Fellow Lisa Madigan. She'll lead a discussion on arguing cases like Illinois v. Caballes before the U.S. Supreme Court as well as the new makeup of the Court. RSVP required; capacity limited to 45 attendees.Tuesday, Feb. 12, 12:30-1:45 p.m.Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.FreeIf politics is your thing, join outgoing Missouri Senator Claire McCaskell and red-state Democrat. As part of McCaskill's series "Having the Blues in a Red Place," she will discuss what's next for candidates who lost key conservative states during the midterms. RSVP required; this seminar is for students only.Tuesday, Feb. 12, 3:30-4:45 p.m.Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.FreeShow some love for the political process and attend ChiElect's Thursday student discussion. You'll meet mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, a community organizer and current director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce and get the chance to ask her vision for the city and motivation for entering the race. RSVP required; limited to 45 students.Thursday, Feb. 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m.Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.Free