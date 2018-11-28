Get merry: The top 3 holiday events in Chicago this week

Cheer at the Pier

Apres Ski Winter Market at Virgin Hotel

Holiday Cocktail And Wine Festival at Moe's Cantina

'Tis the season to celebrate.From Navy Pier's Winter Wonderfest to a festival full of holiday cocktails and wine, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Bring your family and friends down to the premiere of the annual Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier. This family-focused event features 170,000 square feet of carnival rides, giant slides, holiday-themed activities, ice skating on an indoor rink and more.Plenty of food, beer and wine will be available for purchase, and proceeds from the event will support Navy Pier's year-round, free public programs.Thursday, Nov. 29, 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 6Navy Pier Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave.$15-$50 for one; group discounts availableGet your holiday shopping done while enjoying views from the 26th floor of the Virgin Hotel, which will transform into a '70s-style ski lodge for the two-day Apres Ski Winter Market.The 21-and-up crowd will find a wide range of locally sourced products, including home goods, apparel, jewelry and vintage records. Shoppers will also enjoy wine, specialty cocktails and holiday tunes from local DJs Heaven Malone and Joe Bordenaro.Friday, Nov. 30, 4 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.Cerise Rooftop, 203 N. Wabash Ave., Floor 26FreeLast but not least, bring your thirst to a festival of holiday cocktails and wine at Moe's Cantina. Merrymakers with valid IDs will get their fill of eggnog, mulled wine, spiked hot chocolate, winter sangria, Irish coffee and more. Also expect special promotions, giveaways and an Instagram photo contest.Saturday, Dec. 1, 12-4 p.m.Moe's Cantina River North, 155 W. Kinzie St.$25-$30