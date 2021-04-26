Glowing skin and exquisite nails are staples of the big event, Oscar Sunday.
Although Hollywood stars spend a small fortune getting ready, it can be affordable to get their looks.
Shop these deals to have Academy Award-worthy looks every day.
The Skinlab Trilogy Wand System offers a three-in-one skincare device and serum. It was originally $275, but now it's $137.50 with free shipping. That's 50% savings.
RELATED: Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night season
The next deal is Perricone MD - science-backed skincare. It was originally $35 to $599, but the deal is $17.50 to $289, a 50% savings.
The final Oscar deal is for Deborah Lippmann nail polish and treatments. It was originally $19 to $36, but the deal is $9.50 to $18 - 50% off.
Visit shoplocalish.com or point your phone at the QR code in the video above for more information.
Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Oscars fashion 2021: Get Academy Awards skin, nails on a budget with these deals
Deals include Skinlab, Perricone MD and Deborah Lippmann
OSCARS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News