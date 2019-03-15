Get your shamrock on at these 4 St. Patrick's Day parties in Chicago

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
St Patrick's Day Rooftop Party @ Apogee River North
After you've watched the Chicago River dyed green on Saturday morning, see what shenanigans you can get into at this rooftop party. Get your heart pumping to live music while the green beer flows -- all from inside Apogee's heated rooftop. No cover is required.
When: Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Apogee, 2 W. Erie St.
Admission: $20 (Late)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
St Patrick's Day Division Street Bar Crawl
Next, break out your best St. Patrick's Day gear for this bar crawl on Division Street. Experience four bars in five hours with hundreds of other bar crawlers. Expect cool green sunglasses, other prizes, drink specials and more.
When: Saturday, March 16, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Division & Damen
Admission: $25 (Late - St Patrick's Day Division Street Bar Crawl)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
St Patrick's Day Logan Square Bar Crawl
If Logan Square is your hood, score tickets to this bar crawl while you can. Join friends, neighbors and strangers on Saturday to check out four bars in four hours. Be prepared to dance the night away at the Four Saints Crawl after party.
Grab your tickets fast before they sell out.
When: Saturday, March 16, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Logan Square
Admission: $25 (Last Minute - St Patrick's Day Division Logan Square Crawl)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
St Patrick's Day Sunday River North Bar Crawl
Finally, on St. Patrick's Day, be in the heart of the River North action. On this bar crawl, you'll get to bar hop from the Joy District to Ace Bounce, Hubbard Inn and the Trophy Room.
When: Sunday, March 17, 2-7 p.m.
Where: River North
Admission: $25 (Last Minute Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
