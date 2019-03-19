Getaway alert: Travel from Chicago to Charleston

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Chicago and Charleston on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Charleston to get you excited about your next excursion.
Flight deals to Charleston
Currently, the cheapest flights between Chicago and Charleston are if you leave on April 13 and return from South Carolina on April 16. United currently has roundtrip tickets for $208.
There are also deals to be had later in April. If you fly out of Chicago on April 29 and return from Charleston on May 1, American Airlines can get you there and back for $218 roundtrip.
Top Charleston hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Charleston's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel (115 Meeting St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $123.
This reconstruction of an 1853 hotel is close to the Gibbes Museum of Art and the Charleston County Courthouse and all that Meeting and King streets have to offer.
The Market Pavilion Hotel (225 E. Bay St.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The Market Pavilion Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $199/night.
Set in the heart of Charleston, this hotel is located right beside the open-air market, close to the Waterfront Park, bars, restaurants and shops.
Belmond Charleston Place (205 Meeting St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try Belmond Charleston Place. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $249/night.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Charleston has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
The FIG (232 Meeting St.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to The FIG, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews on Skyscanner.
The restaurant works with local farmers, growers and purveyors to source products with integrity, flavor and soul. The seasonal offerings are then incorporated into the nightly menus.
"Fig is a great place to eat if you can get a reservation ahead of time," wrote visitor Wythe. "It is not a place to just walk in to get a quick bite. The menu changes daily, which makes it interesting."
Halls Chophouse (434 King St.)
Another popular dining destination is Halls Chophouse, with 4.9 stars from 31 reviews.
"It was absolutely delicious," wrote reviewer Maria. "Our entire group was not only happy with their choices, we were all stuffed! Everything tasted fresh. The staff was so friendly, and they truly made it an unforgettable experience."
Hominy Grill (207 Rutledge Ave.)
Also worth considering is Hominy Grill, which is a Charleston institution serving classic Southern specialties.
"It's very popular for brunch and known for Southern cuisine," wrote Lois. "Their grits and shrimp are fantastic. They also have excellent Bloody Marys."
Slightly North of Broad (192 E. Bay St.)
Finally, there's Slightly North of Broad.
"I had the sweet potato tamale and my friend had beef carpaccio," wrote Joleen. "They were recommended by the bartender as her favorites and both were very good."
Top Charleston attractions
To round out your trip, Charleston offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Downtown Charleston (King Street)
First up is Downtown Charleston, which is the historic area of Downtown Charleston and an experience not soon forgotten by the thousands of tourists who visit there each year. The main feature is the historic row homes, many of which have been renovated and restored to their original Revolutionary War appearances and feature amazing antique furniture and decor.
"Downtown offers many options -- shopping, great eating, sightseeing, etc.," wrote visitor Sarah.
The Battery
The Battery is another popular destination and iconic landmark that was built as a defensive seawall and promenade.
"This is a waterfront park consisting of park benches under the oaks," wrote visitor Tracy. "It's great for locals walking their dogs and for the walkers and joggers."
Charleston Waterfront Park (1 Vendue Range)
Finally, spend some time at the Charleston Waterfront Park.
Stroll along the pier of Charleston Waterfront Park and behold the beauty of the Charleston Harbor. Bring your entire family to view the calming dance of the water fountains as you enjoy a picnic in the park.
"The views are of the harbor and Patriots Point," wrote visitor Tracy. "You can watch tugboats bring the carriers in and out and see dolphins when you are lucky."
