Getaway alert: Travel from Chicago to Minneapolis on a budget

With an impressive list of restaurants, theaters and natural attributes, including the Trust for Public Land's best parks system in the U.S., Minneapolis is one Midwest city you'll want to add to your bucket list.
Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Chicago and Minneapolis, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Minneapolis, to get you excited about your next excursion.
Cheapest Minneapolis flights
The cheapest flights between Chicago and Minneapolis are if you leave on January 12 and return from Minnesota on January 15. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $155.
If you fly out of Chicago on January 12 and return from Minneapolis on January 15, American Airlines can get you there and back for $157 roundtrip.
Top Minneapolis hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Minneapolis' top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Westin Minneapolis (88 S. Sixth St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One option is the 4.6-rated The Westin Minneapolis. Rooms are currently set at $129/night.
This hotel is located downtown, and the Minneapolis Public Library Central Branch, Minneapolis City Hall, the Target Center and Mill Ruins Park are area attractions.
The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel (225 S. Third Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another option is The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $99/night. Set in the heart of Minneapolis, this hotel is close to Minneapolis City Hall, Mill Ruins Park, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome and the Target Center.
Featured Minneapolis food and drink
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Minneapolis has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a couple of options from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Restaurant Alma (528 University Ave. SE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Minneapolis' most popular restaurants is Restaurant Alma, which has an average of five stars out of eight reviews on Skyscanner. Opened in 1999, Restaurant Alma is a casual restaurant offering eclectic American cuisine and warm hospitality in a rustic, historically preserved building.
The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza (750 Grand Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a solid place to grab dessert, plan to visit The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza.
Now celebrating 33 years in business, The Grand Ole Creamery was the first retail ice cream parlor in St. Paul to manufacture and serve super-premium ice cream and other delicious treats.
"Super good ice cream," wrote Andi. "I especially love the Cookie Monster flavor! The pizza place that is attached is also a great spot to grab a slice!"
Featured Minneapolis attractions
Not sure what to do in Minneapolis, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Minneapolis Institute of Arts (2400 Third Ave. South)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
The Minneapolis Institute of Arts promotes the wonder of art by making it accessible to the world and you. Explore exhibits that celebrate everything from Babe Ruth to mushrooms.
The Minnehaha Park and Falls (4801 S. Minnehaha Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, spend some time at The Minnehaha Park and Falls.
Winding alongside the Minnehaha Creek's five-mile path from the south shore of Lake Harriett to the Mississippi River, the picturesque Minnehaha Parkway features splendid gardens, shady trees and well-maintained trails. Near the confluence with the Mississippi is a 53-foot cascade, where it's easy to spend an afternoon picnicking.
"Amazing waterfall," wrote visitor Daniel. "Absolutely beautiful in the summer, but even more so in the winter. Just don't go walking on the ice!"