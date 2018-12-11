ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Getaway alert: Travel from Chicago to Minneapolis on a budget

Photo: iStock

By Hoodline
You don't necessarily have to go far, far away to have a fantastic vacation: there are plenty of American cities worth checking out. One option is Minneapolis, which was named one of 2018's top travel destinations by Conde Nast.

With an impressive list of restaurants, theaters and natural attributes, including the Trust for Public Land's best parks system in the U.S., Minneapolis is one Midwest city you'll want to add to your bucket list.

Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Chicago and Minneapolis, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Minneapolis, to get you excited about your next excursion.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Cheapest Minneapolis flights




The cheapest flights between Chicago and Minneapolis are if you leave on January 12 and return from Minnesota on January 15. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $155.

If you fly out of Chicago on January 12 and return from Minneapolis on January 15, American Airlines can get you there and back for $157 roundtrip.

Top Minneapolis hotels




Regarding where to stay, here are some of Minneapolis' top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Westin Minneapolis (88 S. Sixth St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One option is the 4.6-rated The Westin Minneapolis. Rooms are currently set at $129/night.

This hotel is located downtown, and the Minneapolis Public Library Central Branch, Minneapolis City Hall, the Target Center and Mill Ruins Park are area attractions.
The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel (225 S. Third Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another option is The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $99/night. Set in the heart of Minneapolis, this hotel is close to Minneapolis City Hall, Mill Ruins Park, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome and the Target Center.

Featured Minneapolis food and drink




If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Minneapolis has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a couple of options from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.

Restaurant Alma (528 University Ave. SE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Minneapolis' most popular restaurants is Restaurant Alma, which has an average of five stars out of eight reviews on Skyscanner. Opened in 1999, Restaurant Alma is a casual restaurant offering eclectic American cuisine and warm hospitality in a rustic, historically preserved building.

The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza (750 Grand Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking for a solid place to grab dessert, plan to visit The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza.

Now celebrating 33 years in business, The Grand Ole Creamery was the first retail ice cream parlor in St. Paul to manufacture and serve super-premium ice cream and other delicious treats.

"Super good ice cream," wrote Andi. "I especially love the Cookie Monster flavor! The pizza place that is attached is also a great spot to grab a slice!"

Featured Minneapolis attractions




Not sure what to do in Minneapolis, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

The Minneapolis Institute of Arts (2400 Third Ave. South)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is The Minneapolis Institute of Arts.

The Minneapolis Institute of Arts promotes the wonder of art by making it accessible to the world and you. Explore exhibits that celebrate everything from Babe Ruth to mushrooms.

The Minnehaha Park and Falls (4801 S. Minnehaha Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Lastly, spend some time at The Minnehaha Park and Falls.

Winding alongside the Minnehaha Creek's five-mile path from the south shore of Lake Harriett to the Mississippi River, the picturesque Minnehaha Parkway features splendid gardens, shady trees and well-maintained trails. Near the confluence with the Mississippi is a 53-foot cascade, where it's easy to spend an afternoon picnicking.

"Amazing waterfall," wrote visitor Daniel. "Absolutely beautiful in the summer, but even more so in the winter. Just don't go walking on the ice!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' top Critics' Choice nods
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland reveals she had second kidney transplant
Ariana Grande adds 2nd United Center show for 2019 tour
Danai Gurira, a playwright, zombie slayer and 'Black Panther' warrior, honored in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons
Ex-banker gets 4 years for stealing more than $325K from elderly
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Old Town School of Folk Music teachers plan to unionize
Woman accused of plotting terror attack corresponded with Dylann Roof
'Most neighborly' Chicago 'hoods revealed in new survey
Car crashes into Evanston laundromat for second time in 12 days
Show More
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Pair of female package thieves caught on camera
AFM disease: Record count reported for mysterious paralyzing illness in kids
CPD officer saved by bulletproof vest honored for bravery
VIDEO: Officer scales burning building, rescues baby from balcony
More News