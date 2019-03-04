Getaway alert: Travel from Chicago to San Antonio on a budget

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Chicago and San Antonio, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in San Antonio to get you excited about your next excursion.
Cheapest San Antonio flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Chicago and San Antonio are if you leave on April 30 and return from Texas on May 3. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $189.
There are also deals to be had earlier in April. If you fly out of Chicago on April 21 and return from San Antonio on April 23, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $193 roundtrip.
Top San Antonio hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of San Antonio's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel Havana (1015 Navarro St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Hotel Havana. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $105.
Close to the San Antonio Central Library, River Walk and Alamo, this San Antonio hotel is situated on a river. Additional attractions include the Rivercenter Mall.
The Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market St.)
There's also the 4.8-star rated The Grand Hyatt San Antonio, which has rooms for $119/night.
This hotel is located near the Rivercenter Mall, Alamo and the Tower of the Americas.
The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio (205 E. Houston St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $98/night.
"Very friendly and professional staff. Very nice contemporary rooms at a great value," wrote visitor Scott.
Featured San Antonio restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of San Antonio's many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Bakery Lorraine (306 Pearl Parkway, #110)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Bakery Lorraine, which has an average of five stars out of 12 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Scrumptious in every way! This is a truly authentic French patisserie," wrote visitor Margaret.
Tiago's Cabo Grille (8403 State Highway151, #101)
Another popular dining destination is Tiago's Cabo Grille, with five stars from eight reviews.
"This place has the best chips and salsa," wrote reviewer Jaysun.
Featured local attractions
Not sure what to do in San Antonio, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The San Antonio River Walk (849 E. Commerce St.)
First up is The San Antonio River Walk. It checks in with 4.6 stars from 273 reviews.
The San Antonio River Walk was once hailed as "The American Venice" and offers a wide variety of attractions. Much more than a typical walkway, this Texas attraction has the best dining and entertainment options around.
The Shops at La Cantera (15900 La Cantera Parkway)
The Shops at La Cantera is another popular destination, with 4.9 stars from 56 reviews.
"This is a great shopping center with a wide selection of stores," wrote visitor Stephen.
SeaWorld San Antonio (10500 Sea World Drive)
Lastly, consider checking out SeaWorld San Antonio. It's made a splash with 4.8 stars from 78 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Whether you're a Texas local or on a family vacation, SeaWorld San Antonio has it all. From interactive touch pools to live shows, there are also thrilling roller coasters and a water park," wrote visitor Joe.
