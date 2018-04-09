Giant robot tour guides to debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney's Animal Kingdom will debut the new "World of Avatar" area at the park next week, and tours of the area will be led by a giant "mech" suit inspired by the movie.In the movie, scientists develop these mechanical suits to go out into the wilderness and explore the plants and animals.In real life, the suits were designed by Robert King and an actor's voice will guide visitors through the 12-acre representation of Pandora."To see what is on my screen be created physically, in full scale, in real life, is the payoff," he said.Disney is the parent company of ABC.