Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 at 82

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.
"There is so much more to Dawn Wells" than the "Gilligan's Island" character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.
SEE ALSO | Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.
Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including "77 Sunset Strip," "Maverick" and "Bonanza."
Then came "Gilligan's Island," a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.