Giordano Dance Chicago Celebrates 55 Years

CHICAGO --It's the 55th year for Giordano Dance Chicago! This ground breaking group founded by the late legendary jazz dancer - Gus Giordano, has wowed crowds around the world with their eclectic dance style. His daughter now is the artistic director of the troupe and continues bringing contemporary dance to the world.
Their Spring Concert is March 23rd and 24th at the Harris Theater at Millennium Park. For more information and tickets visit:
https://www.harristheaterchicago.org/tickets/2017-2018-season/giordano-spring-17-1