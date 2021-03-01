Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list

Television

NEW YORK -- The Golden Globe Awards are being presented Sunday night.A full list of nominees follows below. Check back for winners throughout the night.Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"Elle Fanning - "The Great"Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"Jason Bateman - "Ozark"Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"Al Pacino - "Hunters"Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"Olivia Colman - "The Crown"Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"Emma Corrin - "The Crown"Laura Linney - "Ozark"Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit""The Crown""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Ozark""Ratched""Normal People""The Queen's Gambit""Small Axe""The Undoing""Unorthodox"Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"Julia Garner - "Ozark"Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"John Boyega - "Small Axe"Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing""Emily in Paris""The Flight Attendant""Schitt's Creek""The Great""Ted Lasso""Borat Subsequent Moviefilm""Hamilton""Music""Palm Springs""The Prom""The Father""Mank""Nomadland""Promising Young Woman""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Another Round," Denmark"La Llorona," Guatamala/France"The Life Ahead," Italy"Minari," USA"Two of Us," France/USAEmerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"Jack Fincher - "Mank"Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"Best Original Song -- Motion Picture"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah""Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7""IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead""Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami""Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Jared Leto - "The Little Things"Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"Olivia Colman - "The Father"Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"Helena Zengel - "News of the World"Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"James Corden - "The Prom"Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs""The Croods: A New Age""Onward""Over the Moon""Soul""Wolfwalkers"Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"Gary Oldman - "Mank"Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young WomanMaria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Kate Hudson - "Music"Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot"Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"James Corden - "The Prom"Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"David Fincher - "Mank"Regina King - "One Night in Miami"Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman""The Midnight Sky""Tenet""News of the World""Mank"