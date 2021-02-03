Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes nominations: See nominees in top categories

By Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES -- The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards were announced Wednesday.

The nominees for best motion picture drama are: "The Father"; "Mank"; "Nomadland"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; "Promising Young Woman."

The nominees for best television series, drama, are: "The Crown"; "Lovecraft Country"; "The Mandalorian"; "Ozark"; "Ratched."

The nominees for best television series, musical or comedy, are: "Schitt's Creek"; "Ted Lasso"; "The Great"; "The Flight Attendant"; "Emily in Paris."

The nominees for lead actor in a drama film are: Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"; Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"; Gary Oldman, "Mank"; Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian."

The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"; Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

The nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical film are: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; James Corden, "The Prom"; Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"; "Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"; Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield."

The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"; Regina King, "One Night in Miami"; David Fincher, "Mank"; Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees.

Nominees in top categories were announced on NBC's "Today" show, while the full announcement event was carried live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes' website.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood's awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They'll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes - typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks - will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York's Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards' normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It's expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.

Here are the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes (updates to come):


Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy


Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy


Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama


Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama


Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah Paulsen - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant - The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"
Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"
Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Television Series Drama


The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy


"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Schitt's Creek"
"The Great"
"Ted Lasso"

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture -- Drama


"The Father"
"Mank"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language



Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture



Best Original Song -- Motion Picture



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture -- Animated



Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama


Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama


Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson, "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy


Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden, "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Best Director -- Motion Picture


David Fincher, "Mank"
Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score


"The Midnight Sky"
"Tenet"
"News of the World"
"Mank"
