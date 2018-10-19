The Goodman Theatre's costume shop needs to make space for new stuff, so the theatre's selling off dozens of show-worn outfits. There are jackets (including mock military uniforms), bloodied and tattered clothing, hats, shoes, handbags and even a peg leg to be snatched up! This could be the perfect spot to find a Halloween costume or a new regular wardrobe addition. The sale is Saturday only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.