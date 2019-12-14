Goose Island to host Winter Wonderland pop up through March

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Goose Island in Chicago turns into a winter wonderland Saturday.
Jack Frost Winter Village and Christmas Tree Farm will be open for business through March 31, according to organizers. The family-friendly pop-up experience features nightly snowfalls, an ice rink for skating and ice bumper cars.
There will also be holiday decor, singing Santa and carolers and a 20-foot snowman. The village is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hours may vary depending on holidays and booked events. Tickets start at $10.
Jack Frost Winter Village was created by the same people behind Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up and Frosty's Christmas Bar.
For more information, visit jackswintervillage.com.
