Arts & Entertainment

Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Legendary gospel music artist Bishop Rance Allen has died. He was 71.

The Church of God in Christ organization says he passed away Saturday morning at his home in Toledo, Ohio.

The eight-time Grammy nominee was known for his soulful voice in the gospel industry and for being the lead singer of the Rance Allen group. His music career spanned four decades.

In 2015, the late singer performed for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle.

The event was a part of the "In Performance At The White House" series, which has honored the role gospel music has played in America. The series has showcased the performing arts since 1978.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,899 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
17 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
DuPage County election judge charged with stealing political signs
Illinois starting QB scratched after positive COVID test
Expect meteor showers, lunar eclipse this November
Show More
Girl, 8, killed in Steger crash, loaded gun, drugs found in car: police
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Halloween re-imagined with 'Candy Drop'
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
More TOP STORIES News