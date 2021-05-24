american idol

American Idol runner up, Crystal Lake native Grace Kinstler on transformative experience

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

American Idol runner up Grace Kinstler on transformative experience

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- 'Amazing Graze' Kinstler may have been second runner up on American Idol, but the Crystal Lake native is first in the hearts of many.

"Through this entire competition I've just kind of been at peace with whatever happens," she said of hearing she would not be in the top two. "I was so glad I got to that point, I got to go home and see my family and see everybody who's been supporting me the whole way through. I didn't feel like I lost."

"Now that American Idol has ended, this is where the hard work begin," Kinstler added.

RELATED: And the new 'American Idol' is....

Now she's transitioning from a world of sequins and sparkle back to normal.

"The wardrobe team was amazing," she said. "It was so cool. I had never worked with people who were like 'Let's make you feel good and let's make you look good.' They were so ready to work with my body and that was amazing for me; I've never had that before.

'She had an energy and a spark': HS choir teacher recalls American Idol star Grace Kinstler


EMBED More News Videos

Kim Scherrer, Grace Kinstler's mentor and former choir teacher, recalls what the American Idol star was like back in high school.



And the trip home to Crystal Lake was both gratifying and humbling too.

"I just feel so love and I'm so grateful," she said. "I can't believe this many people came and showed up, I didn't even know Crystal Lake had that many people."

Grace Kinstler talks about 'American Idol' experience ahead of new single release

"Some people are going to like you and some people aren't gonna like you, but you have to focus on the people that love you and have supported you," Kinstler added. "And you have to use that to fuel you. Do it for them, do it for the people who have always believed in you. I just want to sing to people. The hometown concert was everything I ever wanted."

WATCH | Hundreds attend Grace Kinstler's homecoming celebration in Crystal Lake
EMBED More News Videos

"American Idol" finalist Grace Kinstler returned home to Illinois for a special celebration in her honor in Crystal Lake and Lakewood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcrystal lakemchenry countyentertainmentsingingamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol'
'Live's American Idol Encore' is back; Season 19 champ stops by
And the new 'American Idol' is....
Grace Kinstler's hometown holds watch party for 'American Idol' finale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
Fr. Michael Pfleger reinstated as St. Sabina pastor
CDC investigating rare reports of heart problems among vaccinated youth
Lake Forest HS accused of ignoring teacher sex abuse
IL reports 933 COVID-19 case, 10 deaths
Allergy season lasting longer than usual, experts say
Chicago Weather: Very warm, increasingly cloudy
Show More
Pop Up Grocer in Wicker Park has handpicked healthy products
Father dies, son rescued after after car goes over bridge into Calumet River
48 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Oregon hiker found alive after 17 days alone in wilderness
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
More TOP STORIES News