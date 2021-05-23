american idol

Crystals Lake holds watch party for hometown 'American Idol' finalist

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Crystals Lake holds watch party for hometown 'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- "American Idol" is just a couple of hours away from its special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale.

'American Idol' recap: The top 3 are chosen!

Fans at a Crystal Lake watch party will be glued to the TV screen, cheering on their hometown sweetheart, Grace Kinstler.

'She had an energy and a spark': HS choir teacher recalls American Idol star Grace Kinstler


EMBED More News Videos

Kim Scherrer, Grace Kinstler's mentor and former choir teacher, recalls what the American Idol star was like back in high school.



As far as what we saw during her hometown celebration, locals are calling her a winner -- no matter what the outcome is Sunday night.

'American Idol' finale live updates HERE



Kinstler. A Crystal Lake Central High School alum, is one of three finalist that will be taking the stage one last time in hopes of becoming this season's top "Idol."

Grace Kinstler talks about 'American Idol' experience ahead of new single release

The finale will feature multiple performances from the finalists, including a song chosen by the show's celebrity judges.

In addition, there will be celebrity duets featuring some of the former contestants.

WATCH | Crystal Lake, Illinois buzzing with 'American Idol' fever
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Lake was buzzing ahead of a big homecoming celebration for 'American Idol' star Grace Kinstler.



The special will also feature Kinstler's hometown visit and concert that was held earlier this week, where we got a special one-on-one with the Lakewood native.

Hundreds of her biggest fans turned out for the special event.

WATCH | Hundreds attend Grace Kinstler's homecoming celebration in Crystal Lake
EMBED More News Videos

"American Idol" finalist Grace Kinstler returned home to Illinois for a special celebration in her honor in Crystal Lake and Lakewood.



The hope is that the enthusiasm and excitement from her visit this past week will translate to the votes needed for her to win!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcrystal lakemchenry countyentertainmentsingingamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'Live's American Idol Encore' to return
'American Idol' finale live updates
Here's what to expect on the 'American Idol' finale
'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returns to IL for hometown celebration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
Chicago rolls out incentives to encourage vaccinations
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Holy Cow! Rare triplet calves born, thrive on IL farm
George Floyd rally, marches held nearly a year after his death
IL reports 943 COVID-19 case, 24 deaths
ABC7 presents 'Our Chicago: Asian Voices'
Show More
Mother of boy, 6, killed in SoCal road rage shooting
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park: police
'American Idol' finale live updates
42 shot, 8 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy & cooler Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News