Great family and learning events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Panel Talk: Design Career Options
First, if you are interested in earning a degree in design, consider attending the "Design Career Options" panel talk on Tuesday at DePaul University. Four panelists will discuss the job opportunities for graduates with a design degree that don't have "designer" in a job title and where it can take you. The free event is open to the public but is geared toward current DePaul students.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: DePaul University - Loop Campus, 247 S. State St., Lower Level Theater, 105
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
St. Thomas the Apostle School Open House
Next, St. Thomas the Apostle School is hosting an open house on Wednesday. Prospective families and students can tour the campus, visit classrooms and meet current families and teachers and staff. Click here to view the school's website.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Thomas the Apostle School, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
The HBCU Experience College Admissions & Scholarship Fair
Then, the Jacoby Dickens Center is hosting the Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) Experience College Admissions and Scholarship Fair on Friday. The free event is an opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to meet representatives from HBCUs from across the nation that will admit and award scholarships on site. In addition, there will be breakout sessions for students and parents who have any questions.
Students must have a 2.0 GPA and a transcript and copy of their ACT/SAT scores.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Jacoby Dickens Center, 9501 S. King Drive
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by SCC
Next, it's a night for dad and daughters to bond as the Soul City Church is hosting the second annual "Daddy Daughter Dance" on Saturday. There will be a DJ spinning kid-friendly tunes, dancing, dinner, a photo booth and photographers to create memories to last a lifetime. The event is geared for daughters ages 2-12 but is open to all ages and all father figures (grandfathers, uncles, friends of family, etc.) are welcome.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Soul City Church, 1150 W. Adams St., Theater, Floor 1
Price: $50 (dad and daughter Entry)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 46% Off Maze Admission @ Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze
Last, score nearly half off a Maze Visit and Games at Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze on the Navy Pier in this deal, through Groupon. There are tunnels, moving floors, secret corridors and other challenges throughout the 4,000 square-foot maze. The venue is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Click here to visit the company website.
Where: 600 E. Grand Ave., Downtown
Price: $16 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal