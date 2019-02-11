ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great family and learning events in Chicago this week

Photo: Lance Anderson/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a scholarship fair to a daddy and daughter dance, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Panel Talk: Design Career Options





First, if you are interested in earning a degree in design, consider attending the "Design Career Options" panel talk on Tuesday at DePaul University. Four panelists will discuss the job opportunities for graduates with a design degree that don't have "designer" in a job title and where it can take you. The free event is open to the public but is geared toward current DePaul students.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: DePaul University - Loop Campus, 247 S. State St., Lower Level Theater, 105
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

St. Thomas the Apostle School Open House





Next, St. Thomas the Apostle School is hosting an open house on Wednesday. Prospective families and students can tour the campus, visit classrooms and meet current families and teachers and staff. Click here to view the school's website.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Thomas the Apostle School, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

The HBCU Experience College Admissions & Scholarship Fair





Then, the Jacoby Dickens Center is hosting the Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) Experience College Admissions and Scholarship Fair on Friday. The free event is an opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to meet representatives from HBCUs from across the nation that will admit and award scholarships on site. In addition, there will be breakout sessions for students and parents who have any questions.

Students must have a 2.0 GPA and a transcript and copy of their ACT/SAT scores.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Jacoby Dickens Center, 9501 S. King Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by SCC




Next, it's a night for dad and daughters to bond as the Soul City Church is hosting the second annual "Daddy Daughter Dance" on Saturday. There will be a DJ spinning kid-friendly tunes, dancing, dinner, a photo booth and photographers to create memories to last a lifetime. The event is geared for daughters ages 2-12 but is open to all ages and all father figures (grandfathers, uncles, friends of family, etc.) are welcome.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Soul City Church, 1150 W. Adams St., Theater, Floor 1
Price: $50 (dad and daughter Entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 46% Off Maze Admission @ Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze





Last, score nearly half off a Maze Visit and Games at Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze on the Navy Pier in this deal, through Groupon. There are tunnels, moving floors, secret corridors and other challenges throughout the 4,000 square-foot maze. The venue is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Click here to visit the company website.

Where: 600 E. Grand Ave., Downtown
Price: $16 (38 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News