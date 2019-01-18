ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great family and learning events in Chicago this weekend

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a children's play center to a trapeze class, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Participatory Arts Family Day at Hull-House!





This family-friendly day is in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. There will be theater games, story time, museum tours, arts and crafts and more. All ages are welcome.

When: Sunday, Jan. 20, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, 800 S. Halsted St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Up to 47 Percent Off Visits to Kids' Play Center





Kid City is a 3,000-square-foot play area. Bring your children to enjoy their own town, complete with a dress-up boutique, a supermarket, a pet shop, post office and more.

Where: 1837 W. Grand Ave., West Town
Price: $60 (43 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 31 Percent Off Classes at Trapeze School New York in Chicago





Attend the Trapeze School New York. The classes are two hours and are taught in a group format. Expert instructors will teach you about the equipment and basic trapeze skills, as well as important safety precautions.

Where: 5917 N. Broadway St., Far North Side
Price: $55 (27 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
