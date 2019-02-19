ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great health and wellness events in Chicago this week

Photo: Christin Hume/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From Conversations Cafe focused on mental health to a vegan documentary screening, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Conversations Cafe: Me, Myself, & I





Forget about coupledom, this event is all about self-love. This Wednesday, head over to Sip of Hope Coffee Bar for a conversation about mental health in your community. Also create a personal "touchstone" piece of art. Open to adults; kids 12 years and older.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Sip of Hope Coffee Bar, 3039 W. Fullerton Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Healthy Relationships: Strengthening the Black Family





If you live on the South Side, come out and network at Oakwood Community Center. You'll learn about how University of Chicago research projects can improve heath for local residents and participate in question-and-answer sessions. Arrive early; dinner is included with the program.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Oakwood Community Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

What the Health Documentary Screening





If you're thinking about going to the plant side, check out this pro-vegan documentary screening this Saturday at Loyola. Not without controversy, "What The Health" provides some food for thought, arguing that meat and dairy are to blame for a myriad of chronic diseases, from cancer to diabetes.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Loyola University, Cuneo Hall, Room 109, 6430 N. Kenmore Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
