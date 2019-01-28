Great theater events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
"Water by the Spoonful"
First, check out "Water by the Spoonful" on Thursday at the Healy Theatre. The 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner follows a group of addicts who support one another's recovery in an online chat room.
In a review of the play, The Hartford Courant wrote, "This is a very funny, warm, and, yes, uplifting play with characters that are vivid, vital and who stay with you long after the play is over."
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Healy Theatre, 2350 N. Racine, Floor 4
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Swamp Baby"
Swamp Baby, which is playing Thursday at the Greenhouse Theater Center, follows the story of a rich plantation owner who shows off a green-skinned baby at the 1904 World's Fair. However, the child learns the secret to her freakish looks and ultimately exacts revenge on the plantation owner.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"On Clover Road"
Then, there's the thriller, "On Clover Road" playing on Friday at Stage 773. It's about a mother who hopes to find her runaway daughter with the help of a cult deprogrammer she meets at an abandoned motel.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $9 - $29
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Strauss's "Elektra"
Lastly, Richard Staruss's opera "Elektra" is playing on Saturday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The show follows princess Elektra, whose father is murdered by her mother, and how she exacts revenge in this royal family drama.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive
Price: $70.75-$130.75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets