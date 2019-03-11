Great theater events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Moby Dick--Rehearsed, A Play by Orson Welles
Calling all fiction fans! Don't miss actors from the Shakespeare Project performing a stage reading of Orson Welles' "Moby Dick--Rehearsed" this Saturday at the Newberry Library. Back in 1955, the Duke of York's Theatre in London first performed the two-act drama. It follows a theater company that abandons King Lear and, instead, attempts to bring Melville's Captain Ahab's hunt for the white whale to the stage, reports backstage.com.
When: Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Southern Comfort
If you like family dramas, check out "Southern Comfort" this Thursday at the Pride Arts Center. Based on the 2001 Sundance Film Festival Documentary, to chronicles for the last year in the life of Robert Eads, a transgender man living in Georgia.
When: Thursday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pride Arts Center: Broadway Stage, 4139 N. Broadway
Price: $20 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
We Are Proud to Present a Presentation...
Fascinated by Africa's history? Check out "We Are Proud to Present a Presentation..." this Friday at Steppenwolf Theater. With intelligence and wit, it tackles the long-forgotten period when Namibia was a German colony and explores what happens when there is only one side of history.
When: Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Steppenwolf Upstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Southern Gothic
For a totally different theater experience, go see "Southern Gothic" this Friday at Windy City Playhouse. You'll get to step inside a 1960s birthday party and even wander around the set. Winner of 11 Chicago Theater Awards, the Windy City Playhouse production is set in 1961, a year of driving Cadillacs, drinking Tom Collins cocktails and listening to Dean Martin on the radio.
When: Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Windy City Playhouse South, 2229 S. Michigan Ave.
Price: $75 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets