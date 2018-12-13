Great travel and outdoor events in Chicago this weekend

Chicago Holiday Cruises

Looking to get some fresh air? From a cruise to a bus tour, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.---Take in views of the Chicago skyline, mingle with Santa himself and nibble on a candy cane on a three-story yacht on Lake Michigan. There will be a station for you to write letters to Santa and holiday-inspired music will be blasting through the speakers.Saturday, December 15, 12:30 p.m.Anita Dee II Yacht at DuSable Harbor, 200 N. Breakwater Access$15-20Explore the city with this discounted three-hour tour of Chicago's most haunted locations and famous historical places.600 N. Clark St., Near North Side$47 (41 percent discount off regular price)This hop-on, hop-off bus tour allows you to see the city of Chicago at your leisure as narrators educate you on your surroundings. Get off whenever you would like to take pictures, take in some of the local hot spots or grab a bite to eat. Purchase your ticket for one day, two days or three days.875 N. Michigan Ave., Downtown$31-40 (21 percent discount off regular price)