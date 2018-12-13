Great travel and outdoor events in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Chicago Holiday Cruises
Take in views of the Chicago skyline, mingle with Santa himself and nibble on a candy cane on a three-story yacht on Lake Michigan. There will be a station for you to write letters to Santa and holiday-inspired music will be blasting through the speakers.
When: Saturday, December 15, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Anita Dee II Yacht at DuSable Harbor, 200 N. Breakwater Access
Price: $15-20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Weird Chicago Tours
Explore the city with this discounted three-hour tour of Chicago's most haunted locations and famous historical places.
Where: 600 N. Clark St., Near North Side
Price: $47 (41 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co.
This hop-on, hop-off bus tour allows you to see the city of Chicago at your leisure as narrators educate you on your surroundings. Get off whenever you would like to take pictures, take in some of the local hot spots or grab a bite to eat. Purchase your ticket for one day, two days or three days.
Where: 875 N. Michigan Ave., Downtown
Price: $31-40 (21 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal