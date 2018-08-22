ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after 'minor' flight disturbance

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut --
Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Wilson has been charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport, in Windsor Locks, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson, she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance."

The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman." She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.
