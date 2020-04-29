Coronavirus pandemic: Florida officials announce guidelines for eventual reopening of Disney World

The first phase of the eventual reopening would include the Orlando resort operating at 50% capacity, according to the Orlando County Economic Recovery Task Force.
Temperature checks and face masks would be required for cast members.
Guests would be required to maintain six feet of space between one another while waiting in line for attractions.
Hand sanitizer will also be provided throughout the park.
During the second phase of the reopening, Disney World would operate at 75% capacity, according to the guidelines.
No official reopening date has been announced for Disney World or Disneyland. On March 27, Disney said those theme parks would remain closed "until further notice."
