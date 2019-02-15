ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hamilton: The Exhibition tickets on sale Friday

The opening for "Hamilton the Exhibition" at Northerly Island has been pushed back three weeks.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tickets for Hamilton: The Exhibition went on sale Friday.

The opening for "Hamilton the Exhibition" at Northerly Island has been pushed back three weeks. The exhibit will now open on April 27 in part to the recent brutal cold.

The exhibit is a collaboration between "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, creative director David Korins, who designed the set for Hamilton, Yale University professor Joanne Freeman, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller. Harvard University professor Annette Gordon-Reed is also contributing to the exhibit.


The exhibit will be on display in a free-standing, all weather structure the size of a football field for a limited time in Chicago before touring other cities.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m..For more information, visit hamiltonexhibition.com.
