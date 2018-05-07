Hamilton: The Exhibition to open at Northerly Island in November

CHICAGO (WLS) --If you haven't gotten your fill of Alexander Hamilton yet, you're in luck.
Writer, director and star of "Hamilton: The Musical," Lin-Manuel Miranda and his team will open "Hamilton the Exhibition" on Northerly Island in November.
The 360-degree, interactive and one-of-a-kind Chicago attraction continues to tell Alexander Hamilton's story. It will have an audio tour narrated by Miranda.
"With a dynamic and interactive mix of lighting, sound, multimedia, music and historical artifacts, you will experience how it felt to write the way Hamilton wrote, fight the way Hamilton fought, and live the way Hamilton lived," the Hamilton Exhibition website says.
The exhibit is a collaboration between Miranda, creative director David Korins, who designed the set for Hamilton, Yale University professor Joanne Freeman, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller. Harvard University professor Annette Gordon-Reed is also contributing to the exhibit.
"'Hamilton' is a musical. It's as much of Alexander Hamilton's life as we could wrestle into two and a half hours of musical theater, and it's been incredible and surreal to see the renewed interest this has sparked in Alexander Hamilton's life and times. I'm so thrilled with the work David Korins has done alongside eminent historians Joanne Freeman and Annette Gordon-Reed, who are experts in this arena. With this exhibition, they're creating an immersive companion piece for 'Hamilton', and a deep dive into the details and experiences of Hamilton's story," said Miranda in a press release.
The exhibit will be on display in a free-standing, all weather structure the size of a football field and will open on November 17, 2018 for a limited time in Chicago before touring other cities.
"Hamilton: The Exhibition will be an enriching, educational and entertaining attraction for Chicago residents and visitors," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "'Hamilton'has been bringing down the house to sold out audiences in Chicago, and I am confident this exhibit will be met with similar enthusiasm. I commend producer Jeffrey Seller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the creative team behind Hamilton: The Exhibitio for choosing Chicago for its inaugural run."
No date has been announced yet for when tickets go on sale. For more information, visit hamiltonexhibition.com.